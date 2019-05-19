|
Sister JoAnne Talarico, CHM
Des Moines - Sister JoAnne Talarico, CHM, 83, died May 10, 2018 at her home in Des Moines, IA. Her body has been donated and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Jo Anne Marie Talarico was born August 25, 1936 in Des Moines to Nicholas Talarico and Rose Romano Talarico. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1954, professing vows in 1957.
Sister's education included: AA in Liberal Arts, Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, IA; BA in English from Marycrest College, Davenport, IA; MA from Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN in Systematic Theology. She did other studies at Pius X Religious Education Institute, Detroit, MI and University of South Dakota, Vermillion.
Sister JoAnne taught in elementary schools in Iowa and Illinois for 15 years before serving at Ottumwa Heights College in the library and campus ministry.
The next years were spent providing pastoral ministry in Iowa rural parishes. She had just begun her parish ministry at St. Patrick Parish in Irish Settlement when it hosted a visit from Pope John Paul II. She was privileged to be personally introduced to him by Bishop Dingman.
Sister JoAnne served as an educational consultant for the Iowa Religious Media Services and later as Office Manager at Drake University Catholic Student Center, both in Des Moines. She volunteered at the Homeless Veterans Stand Down each year. She was a passionate advocate for juvenile justice and in 2013 received the Justice Reform Consortium Justice Award. She spent years visiting a woman at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. During some of these years she helped care for her aging mother.
Survivors include her brother Nicholas, sisters: Patricia Chambers and Sister Catherine Talarico, CHM, nieces: Lisa Chambers, Molly Briggs and Lynne Callaghan, nephews: Nick, Mark and Tim Talarico and Tim and Mike Chambers, grandniece: Bella Briggs and grandnephews: Josiah Briggs, Joe and John Talarico, as well as sisters and associates of her CHM religious community, and a special friend, Christine. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family is grateful for Dr. Bradley Lair and staff who walked JoAnne gently through her cancer journey.
The family is also grateful to Suncrest Home Health & Hospice for their care and extends a special thanks to Shannon Menard.
Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019