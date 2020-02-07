|
|
Jodie L. Gallagher
Grinnell - Jodie L. Gallagher, age 48 of Grinnell, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell with Fr. Ross Epping and Fr. William Reynolds presiding. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Grinnell.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 9th at St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to Dollars For Scholars or to St. Mary Catholic Church Capital Campaign, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Jodie's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Jodie Lynn Smothers was born on October 15, 1971 in Grinnell, Iowa to Garold (Bud) and Carole (Schultz) Smothers. She was raised in Grinnell and graduated from Grinnell High School with the class of 1990. She received her BA degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 and received her Masters degree from Viterbo University of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Following college graduation Jodie taught for 26 years primarily in the Grinnell elementary schools with two years spent at Pleasant Valley School in Le Claire, Iowa. Jodie was privileged to have touched the lives of so many students over her teaching career. Jodie was united in marriage to Larry Gallagher on June 22, 2002 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Alexis Marie and a son, Jack Joseph. Their family has resided in Grinnell and Jodie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Grinnell.
Jodie was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, friend to many, educator, and role model to the many students who were blessed to have her as a teacher. She loved attending Lexie's dance performances and Jack's sports events. Jodie has taught all of us how to fight hard, to never give up, and to never miss the chance to give a hug or say, "I Love You." She will be remembered for her determination and courage, for her infectious smile and calming personality, for being genuine, for being a great friend and a social butterfly, and for the strong love of her family.
Jodie is survived by her husband of 17 years, Larry Gallagher of Grinnell; daughter, Lexie and son, Jack Gallagher of Grinnell; parents, Bud and Carole Smothers of Grinnell; brother, Dave (Annie) Smothers of Grinnell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 12, 2020