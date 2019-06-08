|
Jody Reynolds
Des Moines -
A trailblazer. A firecracker. A quick-witted force. A free spirit full of life. A gift. A pillar of strength and inspiration. A leader. A lover. A mother to us all. During the past few days we've heard it mentioned that Jody was the most amazing woman many of you have ever known. We wholeheartedly agree. She was the definition of a lady. And as it's been said, a lady always knows when to leave. As such, our beloved Jody left us on June 3, 2019, after a very brief but courageous fight with lung cancer.
Jody was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years Stan Reynolds, son Stan W. Reynolds and his children Caroline and Johnny, daughter Suzanne Reynolds Arnold (Jake) and children Brooks, Cullen and William, daughter Erin White and her child Caitlyn, son Brooks Reynolds, and daughter Kathryn Diaz (Oscar) and children Marilyn and Roxanne. She also leaves behind her sister Sue Lane and brother John Ahrold (Karin) as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her daughter Brigid Ann, her brother William Ahrold, and her parents Jack and Bonnie Ahrold.
When Joanne "Jody" Kathleen (Ahrold) Reynolds lived, she lived to serve others. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy and the University of Iowa. Then, after earning her degree in secondary education from Drake University, she joined the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C., and worked in Vietnam and South Korea. Jody was among some of the first American women to serve in the Vietnam War - an experience that no doubt fueled her lifelong desire to always do more for others.
It was during an impromptu skiing trip to Wisconsin in 1967 that Jody Ahrold met the love of her life, Stan Reynolds. As soulmates, partners and friends they have enjoyed and embraced life's journey together, finding strength in their unbreakable bond even when faced with remarkable tragedy. Their third child, Brigid, died when she was just one year old from complications originating at birth. When Stan and Jody drove back from the funeral Jody said, "We are going to make her life count." And they did. They became involved with Variety - The Children's Charity. The couple has devoted their lives to serving children who are sick or have special needs. Jody's passion and drive led her to become the first female president of Variety - The Children's Charity of Iowa and the first female president of Variety International. She was a powerful speaker who had commanding presence. Jody always said one of her proudest achievements was bringing the Gold Heart Pin campaign to the United States, which is considered the organization's most iconic and successful fundraising initiative. Just as noteworthy, though, is the more than $117 million she has helped raise for the charity over the years. And it's with those dollars and dedication that she has given countless children and their families the chance at a better life.
By living, she gave us all a better life. That is her legacy. By dying, she has left us brokenhearted. We will miss her tenacity, her smile, her light and her warmth. She was our biggest supporter, advocate and best friend. And so, we will support and honor her by continuing to always do more and serve others. We hope you will join us.
Jody's visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dunn's Chapel. A funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines, with burial immediately following at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Jody's honor can be made to Variety - The Children's Charity at 505 5th Ave #310, Des Moines, IA 50309.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 8 to June 9, 2019