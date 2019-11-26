|
|
Joe Brooks
Des Moines - Robert Joel "Joe" Brooks, age 61, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Joe was born July 1, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert K. Brooks and Elaine L. Norman. He graduated from Johnston High School. Joe was a hardworker; he worked with steel his whole life, most recently with CTB Midwest, Inc. He loved his family, animals, riding his motorcycle and listening to music.
He is survived by his son, Matt Brooks; significant other, Cheryl Kern; grandchildren, Carter, Madison, Mason, Aaliyah, Aspyn, and Kyzer; sisters, Julie Brooks (Tim), Jada Lutterbach, and Julie Crews; and many extended family and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Brooks and Elaine Norman.
Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Family will begin greeting guests at 9:00 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Altoona Cemetery after services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Joe.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019