Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon St
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Brooks


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Brooks Obituary
Joe Brooks

Des Moines - Robert Joel "Joe" Brooks, age 61, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.

Joe was born July 1, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert K. Brooks and Elaine L. Norman. He graduated from Johnston High School. Joe was a hardworker; he worked with steel his whole life, most recently with CTB Midwest, Inc. He loved his family, animals, riding his motorcycle and listening to music.

He is survived by his son, Matt Brooks; significant other, Cheryl Kern; grandchildren, Carter, Madison, Mason, Aaliyah, Aspyn, and Kyzer; sisters, Julie Brooks (Tim), Jada Lutterbach, and Julie Crews; and many extended family and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Brooks and Elaine Norman.

Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Family will begin greeting guests at 9:00 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Altoona Cemetery after services.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Joe.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -