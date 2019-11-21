|
|
Joe Dalton Altman
Des Moines
formerly of Radcliffe - Joe D. Altman, 89, passed away November 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born on April 17, 1930, in Muddy Creek, South Carolina, the son of Emery and Lector Altman.
Joe was a proud Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army. Joe farmed most of his life, but he and his wife, Ruth, also owned several businesses in Radcliffe, Iowa. Joe moved to the Des Moines area in 2015.
Joe is survived by his children, Carroll Altman and Cindi (Lenny) Cannavo; sisters-in-law, Annie Jo Altman and Eloise Altman; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Altman, and five siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a private graveside service will be held for both Joe and Ruth at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019