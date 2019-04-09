Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:30 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Chariton, IA
Joe O'Reilly Obituary
Joe O'Reilly

Omaha - Joe O'Reilly passed away April 4, 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 92.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton with a visitation following from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton.

Joseph O'Reilly is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose, five children, Mary Jo O'Reilly of Omaha, Kathleen (Bruce) Chester of Chariton, Iowa, Jeannie (James) Torzala of Walton Kentucky, John (Nang) O'Reilly of Las Vegas, Phillip O'Reilly of Kansas City, and his friend Tammy, sixteen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters; Mary Margaret O'Reilly, Peggy Oppold, Ann Nelson, Helen Larson, one brother, Sylvester O'Reilly, and one grandchild, Jarod Chester.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019
