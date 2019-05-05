|
|
Joe Overturf
West Des Moines - Joseph "Joe" L. Overturf, 95, passed peacefully at home on April 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born February 12, 1924 in Ottumwa, Iowa, and served in the Navy during WWII.
Joe married Delores Hiatt in 1953 and began his career at Northwestern Bell Telephone where he was a proud member of CWA, until his retirement in 1989. They raised two daughters, Sue and Kris. A lifelong Democrat, Joe spent many happy hours fishing, searching the Iowa woods for morel mushrooms, wildflowers, and animal sightings. He loved walking the beaches of South Padre Island, Texas. He instilled great love and respect for the natural world in his daughters and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Delores; daughters, Sue (Breck) Boggio and Kris (Mark) Anderson; grandchildren, Holly (Tim) Gonzales, Dane (Aleks) Anderson and Tess (Dustin) Winter; and great-granddaughter, Josie Gonzales.
By his request, no public service will be held. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019