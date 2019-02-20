Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
Jordan Creek Pkwy
West Des Moines , IA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
Jordan Creek Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA
Urbandale - Kenneth Eugene "Joe" Reed, 76, died of congestive heart failure on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his children in Scottsdale, Arizona. A memorial visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, at Lutheran Church of Hope on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines with a Celebration of Life service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
