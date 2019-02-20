|
|
Joe Reed
Urbandale - Kenneth Eugene "Joe" Reed, 76, died of congestive heart failure on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his children in Scottsdale, Arizona. A memorial visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 22, at Lutheran Church of Hope on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines with a Celebration of Life service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lutheran Church of Hope for a future designation.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019