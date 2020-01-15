|
|
Joe Spann
Van Meter - Joseph "Joe" Keith Spann, 65, of Van Meter, IA, passed away on January 14, 2020, in Des Moines, IA surrounded by those who loved him most. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, January 20th at Iles Dunn's Chapel on Grand Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21st also at Dunn's Chapel. Burial will follow at the Van Meter Cemetery.
Born October 8, 1954, Joe grew up in Pontiac, Michigan and later graduated from Wayne State University, where he met his sweetheart, Cindy Schaller. Joe and Cindy married in 1984, moving back to Iowa in 1989. Joe bought the family business started by his father-in-law, Bert Schaller, in 1991 on the corner of 28th Street and Grand Avenue in Des Moines until his recent retirement in 2019.
Joe will best be remembered for his sense of humor and love of his family and closest friends. Outside of family, sports had a sizeable impact on Joe, who was a lifelong fan of the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit sports. His passion for athletics bled into his personal life where he was a 3-sport athlete in high school and earned his college degree in therapeutic recreation. Joe enjoyed coaching his kids' activities including basketball and baseball and started a youth flag football and Pop Warner league in Van Meter. Some of the most beloved memories his children will cherish include going to Michigan Wolverine football games, Rum-a-palooza at The Lagoon, and family vacations at home and abroad. The birth of his grandchildren sparked unknown joy in his life.
While his children were his pride and joy, his wife was the love of his life. Joe would be the first to admit to you that he "out-kicked his coverage" in marrying Cindy, but she brought him unparalleled joy. Cindy often joked that she had to raise 4 kids, and there's no question where their children inherited their sense of humor. Cindy will cherish their annual winter getaways with their CSA crew, road trips across the country, and spending time together at home with their pups.
Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Kate Spann.
Left to survive his memory are his wife, Cindy Schaller Spann of Van Meter, IA, son Colby (Abby) Spann of Des Moines, IA, daughter, Chelsea (Rob) West, of Adel, IA, son Jared (Shawna) Spann of Waukee, IA, grandchildren Walker Aaron West and Addison Walker Spann, sister Donna (Les) Binion of Jackson, MI, sister Kathy (Buddy) Pruett of Florence, AL, and his dogs C.C. and Aspen.
The family wishes to extend their deepest and most sincere thanks to Joe's care team at Methodist CCU for their amazing care and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue in Desoto, IA, as Joe had a soft spot in his heart for our furry friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020