Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dunn's Chapel on Grand Avenue
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Dunn's Chapel on Grand Avenue
Burial
Following Services
Van Meter Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Spann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Spann


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Spann Obituary
Joe Spann

Van Meter - Joseph "Joe" Keith Spann, 65, of Van Meter, IA, passed away on January 14, 2020, in Des Moines, IA surrounded by those who loved him most. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, January 20th at Iles Dunn's Chapel on Grand Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 21st also at Dunn's Chapel. Burial will follow at the Van Meter Cemetery.

Born October 8, 1954, Joe grew up in Pontiac, Michigan and later graduated from Wayne State University, where he met his sweetheart, Cindy Schaller. Joe and Cindy married in 1984, moving back to Iowa in 1989. Joe bought the family business started by his father-in-law, Bert Schaller, in 1991 on the corner of 28th Street and Grand Avenue in Des Moines until his recent retirement in 2019.

Joe will best be remembered for his sense of humor and love of his family and closest friends. Outside of family, sports had a sizeable impact on Joe, who was a lifelong fan of the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit sports. His passion for athletics bled into his personal life where he was a 3-sport athlete in high school and earned his college degree in therapeutic recreation. Joe enjoyed coaching his kids' activities including basketball and baseball and started a youth flag football and Pop Warner league in Van Meter. Some of the most beloved memories his children will cherish include going to Michigan Wolverine football games, Rum-a-palooza at The Lagoon, and family vacations at home and abroad. The birth of his grandchildren sparked unknown joy in his life.

While his children were his pride and joy, his wife was the love of his life. Joe would be the first to admit to you that he "out-kicked his coverage" in marrying Cindy, but she brought him unparalleled joy. Cindy often joked that she had to raise 4 kids, and there's no question where their children inherited their sense of humor. Cindy will cherish their annual winter getaways with their CSA crew, road trips across the country, and spending time together at home with their pups.

Joe was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Kate Spann.

Left to survive his memory are his wife, Cindy Schaller Spann of Van Meter, IA, son Colby (Abby) Spann of Des Moines, IA, daughter, Chelsea (Rob) West, of Adel, IA, son Jared (Shawna) Spann of Waukee, IA, grandchildren Walker Aaron West and Addison Walker Spann, sister Donna (Les) Binion of Jackson, MI, sister Kathy (Buddy) Pruett of Florence, AL, and his dogs C.C. and Aspen.

The family wishes to extend their deepest and most sincere thanks to Joe's care team at Methodist CCU for their amazing care and dedication.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue in Desoto, IA, as Joe had a soft spot in his heart for our furry friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -