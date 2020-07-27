The Honorable Judge Joel D. Novak
Des Moines - Judge Joel Novak, 80, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Des Moines. The family will receive friends 9-10:30 am Tuesday, July 28th at Iles Dunn's Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 am at Glendale Cemetery. Due to social distancing concerns Joel's service will be livestreamed as well. A link to the service will be available 10 minutes prior to the service on Joel's obituary page of our website, www.IlesCares.com
.
Judge Joel D. Novak was born in Rock Island, Illinois, on March 8, 1940 where he grew up in the midst of an extended family.
Joel graduated from the University of Iowa's Law School with his Juris Doctorate degree in June 1965. Joel practiced as a Civil Law trial lawyer for fourteen years, until he was appointed by Governor Robert D. Ray as a 5th Judicial District Court trial judge in August 1979. Joel just loved being a Judge.
Joel's commitment to justice, compassion, integrity, and a clear interpretation of the law, made him one of Des Moines' finest judges. It was not unusual for someone to approach him on the street to thank him for ruling equitably from the Bench. He was always surprised by such expressions of kindness.
Sadly, Joel's passing took place on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Frieda "Babe" Denger and stepfather, Charles "Chub" Denger; his father, Sam Novak and stepmother, Dorothy Novak; and maternal grandparents, Lillian and Rueben Leibowitz, who along with his mother helped to raise him.
Joel is survived by his treasured wife, Kay True Bradley Novak; beloved children Lisa Novak (Ashley Collins), Jolie Novak (Alan Carroll), Jason Novak, and Josh Novak; grandchildren Sasha Collins and Sadie Carroll; brothers Steve Novak (Kris) and Jeff Novak; sister-in-law Ann Bradley Harrmann (Terry), brother-in-law, Sid "Brad" Bradley; his nieces and nephews; his close cousins with whom he grew up in Rock Island; and many dear friends and colleagues. Joel will be greatly missed by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Ministries, Wounded Warriors
, or Christ Life Ministries. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
.