Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
1948 - 2020
Joel Swigart Obituary
Joel Swigart

Des Moines - Joel Swigart, 71, passed away February 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chariton, Iowa, on November 7, 1948, the son of Ivan and Harriett Swigart.

Joel graduated from Chariton High School, went to work for Hy-Vee, and was later transferred to Des Moines. In 1982, he opened Joel's Auto Repair, and operated a successful business for 38 years. Lunch was held at the shop every Friday where many lifelong friendships were created.

Joel was a skilled woodworker, creating items such as stools, rocking horses, and baby cradles. He enjoyed tending to his yard, but above all else, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Joel is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marty Swigart; daughter, Sara (Eric) Neil; daughter-in-law, Katie Swigart; grandchildren, Wren, Mannix, Braedey, Alona, and Macklin; siblings, Kay Swigart, Eric (Jack) Swigart-Morris, Jane (Darwin) Bingham, Vicky (Brad) Bauer, Carl (Carol) Swigart, and Doris Eckert; as well as other loving family and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Harriett; son, Chad Swigart; brother, Lee Swigart, and his beloved schnauzer, Sophie.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Coalition to Salute American Heroes or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
