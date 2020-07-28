Johanne Hansen
Des Moines - Johanne Kristine Johansen Hansen of Des Moines, Iowa, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital from pneumonia following surgery.
Johanne was born in Luck, Wisconsin in 1925. She married Thorvald Hansen in June 1948. They met at Grand View College (now University), which played a dominant role in their lives. Johanne served as a pastor's wife for many years until moving to Des Moines in 1965. She worked at the Grand View library for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of Luther Memorial Church.
Many of Johanne's interests stemmed from her Danish heritage: genealogy, and Danish counted cross stitch, for example. Other creative outlets were knitting mittens and stocking caps for children in need. She worked on quilts with her church group for people in need.
Johanne is survived by three daughters, Ellen Hansen, Barb Miller, and Nancy O'Keefe. She had six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thorvald Hansen, and four siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Luther Memorial Church or to the Grand View University fund for students in need at GV Cares Fund at 1200 Grand View Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50316.
