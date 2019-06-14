|
John A. Coe
Des Moines - John Arthur Coe, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
John was born May 18, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to Don and Margaret Coe. He graduated from East High School. He worked at the YMCA for many years in the laundry department. He was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and was a friend to everyone he met.
He is survived by his siblings, Claudia Fowler, Tom (Jean) Coe, Sam (Linda) Coe, Marilyn (Marcus) Badgley, and Karen (Ethan) Botts, and numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Margaret Coe.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Rising Sun Cemetery in Pleasant Hill at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 14, 2019