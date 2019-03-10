|
John A. Crivaro, Sr.
Des Moines - John A. Crivaro, Sr. passed away March 8, 2019 at Rowley Masonic Community in Perry, Iowa at the age of 81.
John was born September 8, 1937 in Des Moines to Peter and Louise (Abruzzie) Crivaro. He graduated from Lincoln High School and received his degree in business from Drake University. John married Frances Kennedy on August 17, 1957. He owned Crivaro Insurance Agency for 54 years. John was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, golfing and trips to Las Vegas. John was an avid Oakland Raiders and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Above all, he loved attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Frances Crivaro; children, John Jr., Pete (Bridget), Charles (Lori), Tony (Misti), Nick (Deb) Crivaro and Bobbie (Joe) Carpenter; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Carmella (Lew) Pigneri; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandchildren, John Michael and Ashley.
The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road.
Memorial contributions may be directed St. Croix Hospice, 1555 SE Delaware Avenue, Suite Q, Ankeny, Iowa 50021.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rowley Masonic Community in Perry for the compassionate and loving care that John and they themselves received during his stay with them.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019