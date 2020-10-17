John A. Hansen



Milo - John Andrew Hansen, 39, of Milo was born October 7, 1981 to Robert and Janet Sherburne Hansen in Des Moines. He grew up in the Milo area and graduated from Southeast Warren High School in class of 2000. As a child he was baptized and had a very strong faith. He shared a room or as they say split a room with his brother growing up. He would chase the geese with a whip, as a child because there was one that would try and get you if not paying attention. Although John had struggled with health issues since he was a teenager, most would never know that. He lived life to the fullest.



John was always willing to help others especially his nieces and nephews. His love for his nieces and nephews was very clear, he took his nieces driving to let them practice after they got their permit. He loved to travel, work, collect John Deere signs, farm scenes, antiques, going to the Leon Rodeo. One of his favorite things was taking road trips to farm auctions and shows, traveling to Dyersville to the toy show. His family will say "You never knew where you were going when you got in with John." He liked to help out on the farm as long as it wasn't manual labor. He loved animals as a child and even more as an adult. His cats: Tiny, Shooter, and Sam; Dogs: Sparky and Shelby will miss him terribly, they rarely left him when he was sick.



John was known for his sense of humor, and telling of his useless knowledge or information. He loved the Three Stooges, Mr. Bean. He was randomly out of the blue funny. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and people in general. He truly enjoyed people and making them laugh. He brought joy wherever he went, he showed strength and determination in whatever he did.



John was a member of the Milo Fire Department for 18 years. He currently drove truck for the Post Office which he started in January and it was something he enjoyed very much.



John will be missed by his parents, Robert and Janet Sherburne Hansen; siblings: Matthew (Sarah) Hansen, Beth (Joel) Mosher, and Stephanie (Shawn) Montgomery; nieces and nephews: Cassandra, Joshua (Jennifer), Christopher, Logan, and Paige; several aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by a nephew, Samuel J. Hansen; grandparents: Arlo & Lorraine Sherburne, and John & Evelyn Hansen









