John A. Sirfus
Des Moines - John Albert Sirfus, 93, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment will be at Resthaven Mausoleum.
John was born October 2, 1925 in Des Moines to Charlie and Kathleen Sirfus. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at age 17 and served during WWII as an amphibian crewman driver. Following his discharge, John went on to work for Iowa Power/Mid-American Energy for 39 years until his retirement. He was also an active member of IBEW. John enjoyed watching horse racing and all sports, especially basketball and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
John is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Mark) Rodgers and Joyce (Jack) May; son, Eddie Sirfus; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and half-brother, Mike (Kathy) Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandy; two brothers, Robert and Richard; and sister, Maxine.
Memorial contributions may be directed to any local veterans organization.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019