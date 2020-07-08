John A. SmithDes Moines -John Allen Smith died July 5th at Brio/Wesley Hospice. John came roaring into this world on January 27, 1930 to Devere Nicol and Ruby Buchan Smith of Cedar Rapid, Iowa. He was class President of Franklin High School; member of the 1948 High School State Golf Champions, and was an Eagle Scout.He attended the University of Iowa, was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity and ROTC. Upon graduating he was commissioned 2nd LT, stationed at Ft. Benning and then Ft. Riley, KS, to the 10th Infantry Division. He was discharged in May 1954 as 1st LT.He married Nancy Hagemann of St. Louis in June 1953. They lived in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Cedar Rapids, IA, before moving to Des Moines in 1966 as Branch Manager of JW Bell Co.John was a founding member of The Moingona Fox Hunt, and Freemont Farms Duck Hunting. He won the Iowa State Duck Calling Championship in 1962, was 3rd in the World contest, and judged the contest in 1972. John excelled in trapshooting, winning the '52 Live Bird Memorial Championship in KC, the same year he won High Yardage Trapshooter.John was member of Wakonda Country Club, DM Rotary, Za Ga Zig Shrine, Jesters, DU and Central Presbyterian Church.John lit up the world with his charisma and humor. His life was dedicated to his horses and equestrian pursuits, dogs, sporting and his family of five females. The world won't be the same without him.John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy, daughters Challee Smith, Karen Smith, Susan (Joe) DeMarco, Sara (Eric) Taylor and 6 grandchildren - Courtney Preucil, Ashley Parent, Chase Preucil, Tess DeMarco, Spencer DeMarco, Jessica Taylor and three great-grandchildren.John will be cremated and taken to Omena, MI where he spent 65 summers at the family cottage.