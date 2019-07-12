|
John "Bill" Babcock
Indianola - Services for John "Bill" Babcock, 81, who passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Des Moines, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Cremation will follow services and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Bauer Cemetery, Lacona, IA.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Schneider) Babcock; children, Michael (Erica Moen) Babcock, Patty (Bob) Dentel, Sue Schipper, Steven (Julia Johnston) Babcock, Jill (Scott) Ginder, Cindy (Ryan) Whitesitt; 13 grandchildren, five great grandsons; brothers, Dick and Don Babcock. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ivah (Needles) Babcock, brothers, Norman and Bob Babcock.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Memorials can be made in Bill's name to the American Legion Post # 165 or Knights of Columbus. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 12, 2019