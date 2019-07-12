Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Bill" Babcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Bill" Babcock Obituary
John "Bill" Babcock

Indianola - Services for John "Bill" Babcock, 81, who passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Des Moines, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Cremation will follow services and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date in the Bauer Cemetery, Lacona, IA.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Schneider) Babcock; children, Michael (Erica Moen) Babcock, Patty (Bob) Dentel, Sue Schipper, Steven (Julia Johnston) Babcock, Jill (Scott) Ginder, Cindy (Ryan) Whitesitt; 13 grandchildren, five great grandsons; brothers, Dick and Don Babcock. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ivah (Needles) Babcock, brothers, Norman and Bob Babcock.

Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Memorials can be made in Bill's name to the American Legion Post # 165 or Knights of Columbus. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now