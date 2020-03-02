Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
Polk City - John G. Bertelsen, age 62 passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Des Moines,IA. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First Street Ankeny, IA 50023). A funeral service will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, March 5th at Ankeny Funeral Home. A full obituary and online condolences may be left for the Bertelsen family on John's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
