|
|
John Boehm
Ogden - John Robert Boehm, 92, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home, Boone, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ogden, Iowa with Reverend Stephen Ude officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Ogden. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Ogden with graveside military rites conducted by the Boone Veterans Council. For online obituaries and condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com
John was born on April 18, 1927, son of Arnold Arthur and Jewell Frances (Hill) Boehm. He was baptized and confirmed by his paternal grandfather, Reverend A.J. Boehm, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ogden. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. West Virginia. After his honorable discharge, John attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1950. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. John returned to Ogden and joined the Boehm Insurance Agency, Inc.
John married Joyce Colleen Barquist on June 22, 1952 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Boone, Iowa. They raised four children in Ogden where John was always ready to help in all church and community events. He was a member of the Lions Club and Edward J. Maas American Legion Post #55. John received the State of Iowa Lions Foundation Award for dedicated lifetime service. He participated in the community festival of Ogden Fun Days for sixty years. John's career spanned fifty years in the insurance industry. He was a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa.
Survivors include John's wife of 67 years: Joyce Boehm of Boone; children: Kyle Anne Halbur of Carroll, Mark (Mary Katherine) Boehm of Mapleton, Hans (Pamela) Boehm of Boone and Jana Boehm of Atlanta, Georgia, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; sister, Carol Hunt of West Hartford, Connecticut; brother-in-law, William (Marilyn) Barquist of Ames; and 6 immediate nieces and nephews.
Familial predecessors are his parents, Arnold and Jewell Boehm; sisters, Doris Derrick and Jean Boehm; father and mother-in law, Floyd and Hazel Barquist; brothers-in-law, John Hunt and Edward Barquist; sister-in-law, Sandra Barquist; son-in-law, Michael R. Halbur and nephew, Lindsay Hunt.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 25, 2019