John Bonham
West Des Moines - John R. Bonham passed away July 25 at the age of 67 after a brief illness. John was born August 18, 1952 in Plainfield New Jersey to Lewis Franklin Bonham and Jean (O'Neil) Bonham. He was named after his grandfather John Rhule Bonham.
John was a learned person. He attended prep school at The Peddie School in New Jersey, then went on to earn a degree in Spanish language from Franklin College in Franklin Indiana in 1974. His cultural education included a year spent living and working in Mexico. However, he wasn't done with his educational achievements. John returned to his family roots attending his father's alma mater, Drake University, where he earned degrees in both music and education. He was an accomplished singer and pianist, and would later develop a passion for English and Scottish country dancing attending events in Ames for many years, as well as the Berea (Kentucky) Christmas Country Dance School during the Christmas holidays.
Drake University was very special to John. He made his career working in the administration assisting students with career placement services for more than 20 years and retired from there. John spent most of his life in Des Moines and loved his city. His family's proud heritage in Iowa began in 1839 when great great grandfather, The Honorable Smiley H. Bonham (Iowa's 2nd Speaker of the State House of Representatives 1848-49) arrived in the frontier territory. His maternal great great grandfather PJ O'Neil came to Iowa in 1869 to build the first railroads. The family was honored with a Century Farm award in 2009.
John's family and friends knew him to always be kind and encouraging, and an amazing listener who was so interested in everything you were doing and experiencing. John had a wonderful sense of humor and would always find ways to playfully kid around. He faithfully sent birthday and holiday cards with wonderful long handwritten notes in beautifully crafted penmanship - enclosed with brand new fifty dollar bills. Above all, John was a loving and devoted son to his parents.
John is survived by his older sister, Linda Buckner (Wes) and three nephews, Kent Buckner (Kimberly), Kevin Buckner (Timra) and Kurt Buckner (Jackie), as well as eight grand nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit Berea Christmas Country Dance School at bereaccds.org