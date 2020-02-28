|
John Budeslich
Urbandale - John Mark Budeslich Sr., age 91, a long-time resident of Urbandale, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, in St Paul, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with a rosary at 4:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A mass of Christian burial will be held on March 2 at 10:00 am at St Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Centerville, IA.
John was born on February 21, 1929, in Centerville, IA, the son of Slavo and Marija Budeslich. He was employed for over 42 years at Meadow Gold Ice Cream in Des Moines. Through all that work, John never lost his love for good ice cream.
John has been a member of St Pius X Catholic Church since the founding of the parish. John was the consummate volunteer and member of many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society, Boy Scouts of America, and especially American Legion Post 663. He was loved and admired by his family and many friends for his great sense of humor and funny little sayings that he used frequently. He always kept a positive outlook. John always had a smile, a compliment, and encouragement for those he met.
John is survived by his daughter Wendy Sutton and family, husband Jim, and her children Jake (Sunny), Neal (Madeline), Mitch (Samantha), and Ellen; and son Brian Budeslich and wife Lynnette; granddaughters Jayme Budeslich Crawford (Dan) and Kelly Budeslich Krough (Kelly); and five great-grandchildren; and six nieces; and a vast network of friends. John was blessed to have two great loving relationships during his lifetime. John is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (Hill) and wife Darlene (Crandall), son Mark, twin brother Joseph Budeslich, brother Louis Budeslich, and sister Angelina Budeslich.
A memorial has been established at the American Legion Post 663 in Urbandale.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020