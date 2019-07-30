Services
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
301 N 2nd S
Knoxville, IA 50138
641-842-3217
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
1936 - 2019
John Burnett Obituary
John Burnett

Knoxville - A Funeral service for John S. Burnett, age 82 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; sons: Todd of Knoxville and Jeff (Christine) of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren: Chad (Kiara), Katie, Christopher (Natalie) and Madison and great-grandchildren: Lexy, Raegan, Greyson and Christopher, Jr.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019
