John Burnett
Knoxville - A Funeral service for John S. Burnett, age 82 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; sons: Todd of Knoxville and Jeff (Christine) of Chandler, Arizona; grandchildren: Chad (Kiara), Katie, Christopher (Natalie) and Madison and great-grandchildren: Lexy, Raegan, Greyson and Christopher, Jr.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019