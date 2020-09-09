John "Jack" Bussanmas
Norwalk - John "Jack" Bussanmas, age 89, of Norwalk passed away September 8, 2020. He died from natural causes surrounded by family at home. He was a great man and loved by many.
Jack was born February 10, 1931 in Bevington, Iowa, the son of the late Jim & Althea Bussanmas. He graduated from Martensdale High School in 1949. He loved his hometown of Bevington.
Jack farmed, built a barn, owned and drove a rock truck with his father before going to work at Firestone. He retired from Firestone in 1988. Jack was a member of St. Johns the Apostle Catholic Church.
Jack's family meant everything to him. Teresa and Jack celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, family holidays and reunions. He enjoyed friends, neighbors and visits. He will be remembered for his kind heart, integrity, character, hard work and a love for God and country.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Teresa (Graham), daughter Loretta, sons Craig (Mary), Rick (Donna), Marty (Linda); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister Joann Bailiff, brothers Jerry (Alice), Otto (Maxine), sister-in-law Catherine and a host of extended family and dear friends. Jack is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Althea, brothers Jim (sister-in-law Rosella) and Phil.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 12th at St. Johns the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk, followed by interment at Churchville Cemetery. The family respectfully requests the wearing of masks and to practice social distancing with no physical contact due to Covid. Memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jack.
