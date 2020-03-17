Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for John Heffernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John C. Heffernan


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. John C. Heffernan Obituary
Dr. John C. Heffernan

Grimes - Dr. John Cornelius Heffernan, 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson, NE.

John was born April 10, 1948, in Sioux City, IA, to John and Bernice (DeRoin) Heffernan. He married Karen (Hof) Heffernan on August 10, 1980, in Maquoketa, Iowa.

He was beloved by his patients and staff. He was a mentor to several physician and fellow physician thought highly of him and sought him out for advice. John began his career in 1989 at Penn Medical. He served as Chief of staff of ILH in 1995 and again in 2010. He served on ILH Medical Executive committee for several years. He received his degree in Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine and the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy prior to this.

John is survived by his wife, Karen Heffernan; children, Kimberly Heffernan of Des Moines, IA, and Michael J. (Tiffany) Heffernan of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Taylor Heffernan, Mackenzie Heffernan; brother, Joseph Heffernan of CA; nephews, Dr. Eric (Sara) Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD, Andrew Peterson of Sioux City, IA; niece, Dr. Katie (Eldon) Bensen of South Sioux City, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Peterson.

Contributions may be made to the in lieu of flowers to the Iowa Foundation and Lutheran Hospital-Children and Adolescent Psychiatric Care Unit. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -