Dr. John C. Heffernan
Grimes - Dr. John Cornelius Heffernan, 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson, NE.
John was born April 10, 1948, in Sioux City, IA, to John and Bernice (DeRoin) Heffernan. He married Karen (Hof) Heffernan on August 10, 1980, in Maquoketa, Iowa.
He was beloved by his patients and staff. He was a mentor to several physician and fellow physician thought highly of him and sought him out for advice. John began his career in 1989 at Penn Medical. He served as Chief of staff of ILH in 1995 and again in 2010. He served on ILH Medical Executive committee for several years. He received his degree in Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine and the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy prior to this.
John is survived by his wife, Karen Heffernan; children, Kimberly Heffernan of Des Moines, IA, and Michael J. (Tiffany) Heffernan of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Taylor Heffernan, Mackenzie Heffernan; brother, Joseph Heffernan of CA; nephews, Dr. Eric (Sara) Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD, Andrew Peterson of Sioux City, IA; niece, Dr. Katie (Eldon) Bensen of South Sioux City, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Peterson.
Contributions may be made to the in lieu of flowers to the Iowa Foundation and Lutheran Hospital-Children and Adolescent Psychiatric Care Unit. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020