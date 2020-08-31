1/1
John C. Johnson
John C. Johnson

Ankeny - John C. Johnson, 70, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines. Private family services will take place with burial at Palestine Lutheran Cemetery in Huxley, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance.

John was born on November 4, 1949, as a twin to his sister Joan, to Leonard and Pansa (Hall) Johnson. He graduated from North Polk Community Schools and attained an Associate's degree in accounting from DMACC. John worked his whole career of 40 years for Heartland Coop in Alleman and Des Moines. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and loved a good classic western on tv.

John is survived by two sisters, Janet (Jack) Tschampel of Lemars, IA and Janel (Charlie) Newman of Lynnwood, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with some cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jackie Mars and twin sister Joan Nelson, and a niece, Holly Mars.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
