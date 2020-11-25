1/1
John C. Richards
1940 - 2020
Mr. John C. Richards

Okemos, MI - Mr. John C. Richards, 80 years, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away November 10, 2020.

John was born on June 19, 1940 in Des Moines, and raised in Indianola, Iowa, the son of the late C.J. (a.k.a. Skinny) and Darlene (Smith) Richards.

From a young age he had a keen interest in scouting and the outdoors. He was the second person in his district's scouting history to earn the Eagle Scout award.

Seeking adventure and service to our country, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 35 months of active duty. He then attended Drake University, earning a BA in Sociology in 1965. Still driven by adventure and a desire for significant service, he began a career with the Centers for Disease Control in Akron, Ohio. His career with the CDC took him on many exciting travels where he educated others and promoted positive health practices. His career brought periodic relocation, and so he and his family made their home in many states, including California, New York, Texas, Kentucky, Wyoming, and Michigan, until retiring from the CDC on January 1, 1995. He maintained a continuing history with the US Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class in 1996. John completed 26 years of military service through active duty, plus National Guard and Reserve service at various locations in the US.

John loved his family and the outdoors. He was often found in his workshop, or outside… golfing, hunting, fishing, or trapping furbearing animals. After retirement, he was self-employed as a nuisance animal control operator in Michigan. This provided a useful solution to homeowners plagued with problems caused by overpopulation of pests. Additionally, every fall, the fur trapping lines would call him- and he sent many furs to the Canadian fur auctions. The animal control business kept him very physically active after retirement. John often noted the work may not have added years to his life, but DID add life to his retirement years!

John is survived and lovingly remembered by his high-school-sweetheart-turned-wife of 57 years, Ruth E. Richards of Okemos, MI. He is also survived and dearly missed by his children and their families. These include his son, Clint and Anne Richards with grandchildren DJ (Castaldo) and Skyler of Raleigh, NC, and daughter, Laura and David Gwatney with granddaughters Ayla and Eryn of Sarasota, Fl.

With respect to John's wishes, there will be no funeral service until he and his wife, Ruth, can be interred together. Arrangements are being handled by Frazer Cremations & Funerals of South Lyon, Michigan.




Published in the Des Moines Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frazer Cremations & Funerals
21001 Pontiac Trail
South Lyon, MI 48178
(248) 667-9920
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 23, 2020
Good brother in law. Fished, hunted, trapped, and took good care of my sister Ruth. Good family, many memories.
Warren Fackler
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to Ruth and the family on John’s passing. They were next door neighbors to my parents Glen and Bonnie Larson and very nice neighbors I might add. After dad’s passing in 2005 both John and Ruth looked in often on my mother, got her mail/paper on bad days when it wasn’t safe for her to go outside and simply stopped by to say hi and brighten her day. Mom was handicapped from a stroke and wore a lifeline so she could summon help if needed. She occasionally fell and needed assistance and through lifeline. More times than I care to remember, John came to her assistance and helped her after losing her balance and falling. I will always be grateful for their help to keep her independent in her own home and want them to know that to this day, I still appreciate their assistance. May John’s memories and all the good things he did throughout his life, live on in your family and sustain you in the coming days and weeks as you mourn his passing. May God bless and watch over all of you in the coming days and weeks.

Eric Larson
Eaton Rapids, MI
Eric Larson
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Anne Richards
November 19, 2020
He was very loyal to his family and friends .
James Burghardt
Friend
November 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Fred & Carolyn Richards
Family
November 19, 2020
We miss you so much, Dad-bo.
Laura Gwatney
Daughter
