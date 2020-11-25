Mr. John C. Richards



Okemos, MI - Mr. John C. Richards, 80 years, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away November 10, 2020.



John was born on June 19, 1940 in Des Moines, and raised in Indianola, Iowa, the son of the late C.J. (a.k.a. Skinny) and Darlene (Smith) Richards.



From a young age he had a keen interest in scouting and the outdoors. He was the second person in his district's scouting history to earn the Eagle Scout award.



Seeking adventure and service to our country, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 35 months of active duty. He then attended Drake University, earning a BA in Sociology in 1965. Still driven by adventure and a desire for significant service, he began a career with the Centers for Disease Control in Akron, Ohio. His career with the CDC took him on many exciting travels where he educated others and promoted positive health practices. His career brought periodic relocation, and so he and his family made their home in many states, including California, New York, Texas, Kentucky, Wyoming, and Michigan, until retiring from the CDC on January 1, 1995. He maintained a continuing history with the US Army, retiring as a Sergeant First Class in 1996. John completed 26 years of military service through active duty, plus National Guard and Reserve service at various locations in the US.



John loved his family and the outdoors. He was often found in his workshop, or outside… golfing, hunting, fishing, or trapping furbearing animals. After retirement, he was self-employed as a nuisance animal control operator in Michigan. This provided a useful solution to homeowners plagued with problems caused by overpopulation of pests. Additionally, every fall, the fur trapping lines would call him- and he sent many furs to the Canadian fur auctions. The animal control business kept him very physically active after retirement. John often noted the work may not have added years to his life, but DID add life to his retirement years!



John is survived and lovingly remembered by his high-school-sweetheart-turned-wife of 57 years, Ruth E. Richards of Okemos, MI. He is also survived and dearly missed by his children and their families. These include his son, Clint and Anne Richards with grandchildren DJ (Castaldo) and Skyler of Raleigh, NC, and daughter, Laura and David Gwatney with granddaughters Ayla and Eryn of Sarasota, Fl.



With respect to John's wishes, there will be no funeral service until he and his wife, Ruth, can be interred together. Arrangements are being handled by Frazer Cremations & Funerals of South Lyon, Michigan.









