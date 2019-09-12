|
|
John Carl Lundberg
Johnston - John Lundberg, 71 of Johnston, IA died suddenly on September 9, 2019 in Ankeny, IA of a heart attack.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 12 from 4-6 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, 5665 Merle Hay Road in Johnston, IA. Funeral services will be held Friday September 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church with lunch to follow. John's remains will be buried at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery close to his beloved twin grandsons, Parker and Grason Lundberg at a later date.
John Carl Lundberg, son of George and Dorothy Lundberg, was born July 25, 1948 in Des Moines, IA. He was raised in Clive, IA where he attended elementary school later graduating from Valley High School and furthering his education at Grandview College.
John was united in marriage to Jill Post of Spirit Lake, IA on August 17, 1968. John and Jill had just celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in August at "their table" at Centro Restaurant in Des Moines. They had a lot to talk about that evening after 51 years together. They loved and respected each other deeply.
To that union were born two children, daughter, Brandi (Troy) Wright of Johnston, and son, Matt (Kerri) Lundberg of Johnston; and cherished granddaughters, Jordyn Williams (ChildServe) of Johnston, Chloe and Adley Lundberg of Johnston. Being "Gampy" and "Papa" to his 3 girls was his most important job in life and he loved them with his whole heart, which was very soft when it came to them. He loved his "Jillsie", his children, and his grandchildren more than himself and showed that love every day.
John "Lucky" Lundberg was a respected banker, hotel/motel broker, and real estate developer. His associates in business always referred to him as "Rock Solid". After retirement, an unknown term to John, he continued physically caring for his properties and family, heading out the door at 6 a.m. to first play music and brush Jordyn's hair and teeth at ChildServe, then back home for breakfast with Jill, and then on to Ames, the shop, or the lake and always saying "I love you Jillsie and I'll see you later".
We must include John's other passions in life. The man loved golf! The golf group he was a part of was lovingly referred to as "my guys". Our family says "thank you" for all the fun you gave Lucky. John also loved his "Harley" group of friends, much of whom grew up together in Clive and West Des Moines. His motorcycle trips with his group gave him great joy and inner peace for which we are thankful. As a couple, John and Jill have a very close Johnston group of friends that they consider family and have enjoyed many trips filled with fun and laughter. Most recently John allowed himself another small gift; 2 hotrods that he had dreamed of owning since he was a young man.
Other loving survivors include his brother, Jim (Vickie) Lundberg; nieces, Jacey and Katie and their families (Rineyville, Kentucky and California); sister-in-law, Sue Mathison of Johnston; nephew, Jay (Pattie) Mathison, Carter, Amanda, and Jace (Chicago); and many other loving cousins.
Memorial contributions to be made to ChildServe, 5406 Merle Hay Rd, Johnston, IA 50131. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019