Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Wyndham Garden Hotel
2969 Cahill Main
Fitchburg, WI
John Carson (Jack) Fowler


John (Jack) Carson Fowler

Fitchburg,WI. - John (Jack) Carson Fowler died peacefully May 21 at his home in Fitchburg,WI. Born in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7, 1934, Jack was the second of four children of Richard (Dick) Burton Fowler and Mary Loretta (Carson) Fowler. After graduating high school in Carlisle, Iowa, Jack and four buddies enlisted in the U.S. Navy and he soon found himself cruising the world on the USS Midway. Ports of call in the Mediterranean, North Africa, Cuba and Japan inspired in him a lifelong love of travel and he ultimately visited 48 states and 6 continents, making friends and playing golf wherever he went. He graduated from the University of Iowa on the GI Bill and embarked on a career in sales that culminated in the establishment of his own company, Spectrum Medical.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Richard G. Fowler; Richard's wife, Joyce (Messer) Fowler; and brother-in-law, Gene Grunsted. He is survived by his first wife, Joan (Barnes) Fowler of Verona, WI, and his second wife, Claire (Oberbreckling) Fowler. Both marriages ended in divorce. In addition he is survived by two sisters, Linda Grunsted of West Des Moines and Paralee Lane (Les Lane) of Ankeny; two children, Brenda Fowler (Harry Gottlieb) of Evanston, IL, and John Fowler (Heather Lynch Fowler) of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Alex, Kate, Louis and Moses, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. "We will never forget your love of life and your stories, Papa Jack!" The family also thanks the dedicated staff of the Wisconsin Dialysis Center and The Waterford at Fitchburg and his special caregivers, Sophia and Polly.

A memorial service is planned for June 7 at noon at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI, 53711. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Wisconsin or Badger Honor Flight.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
