|
|
John Charles Cahill
Johnston - John Charles Cahill, 76, passed away on April 20, 2019. Services will be held Thursday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines, IA with visitation prior from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
John was born May 22, 1942 in Rockwell, IA to Marian (O'Harrow) and Joseph Cahill. He graduated from the University of Iowa and later started his own dental supply company.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Cahill; children, Anne (Jeff) Thomas, P.J. (Amy), Joe (Tisha), and Dan (Nicole) Cahill; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Rob (Dianne) and Father Dennis Cahill. John was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Rich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019