John Clark
Ankeny - John M. Clark, age 80 of Ankeny, died October 10, 2020. A Memorial Prayer Vigil will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, October, 16, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church in Ankeny; please wear a face mask and observe social distancing. The service will be livestreamed on the church's website at www.olih.org/mass
.
Born September 15, 1940, in Helena, Montana, John was the son of Van & Kathleen (Egan) Clark. He was first a mathematics professor, then a state government official, and finally a computer programmer/analyst. John logged 90,000 miles running and walking; enjoyed singing in community and church choirs; and lived by the mottos "don't worry, be happy," and "be kind."
John is survived by wife Teressa, brother Mark (Susie) and, with his first wife Eva, children Eric (Elaine), Janet (Basil), and Jack (Sarah), grandchildren Anthony (Tina), Safaa, Laith, Ahlam, Cierra, Danika, Jackson, Michael and Margaret, and great-grandchild Eva. He was preceded in death by his parents and two half-siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local food pantry or a music organization.