John "Rob" Cox
Des Moines - John "Rob" Cox, 52, passed away at his home on November 6, 2019, after a short battle from liver disease.
Rob was born September 17, 1967 in Florida. At the age of 16, he moved to Iowa when he was adopted by Skip Cox. Rob was a truck driver for over 30 years and loved driving for PACVAN. He had been a fire fighter and eventually the fire chief for the City of Jamaica, Iowa and also drove ambulance and was an EMT. Rob loved music and gardening. He was also an animal lover and had rescued several pets.
Rob is survived by his wife, Dawn; children, Brandi (Justin) Rockwell, Benjamin, Blaine and Blaise; grandkids, Charlotte and Emmett; step-children, Gary (Kayla) Trimble, Jr., Matthew Formaro, Jr. and Marissa Formaro; grandkids, Gary III and Kaysley; brothers, Chris (Kathy) Peralta and Sammy Zelis; his PACVAN family; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Skip Cox; grandparents, Mary and Edward Cox; and his aunt, Vicki Cox.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 11th at the funeral home. Per Rob's wishes, he will be cremated following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Rob.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019