John Doherty
Grimes - John William Doherty, 82 of Grimes passed away on October 7, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Thursday, October 10th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Stuart. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, October 11th at All Saints Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be directed to the John Doherty Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019