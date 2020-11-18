John E "Jack" Beghtol
Des Moines -
Jack Beghtol, 92, died November 17, 2020 after declining in health and contracting COVID-19. Born on October 22, 1928, to Clarence and Marie Mulvany Beghtol in Des Moines. Jack grew up with his older sister, Julie, and graduated from East High in 1946. He enlisted with the US Army after graduation and served in Korea through January 1948. He had a long career with the Rock Island Railroad as a fireman and engineer.
Jack loved the outdoors. He was a charter member of the Des Moines Ski Hawks on Gray's Lake and competed in Ski Tournaments, he was also a member of the Des Moines River Power Boat Club where he water-skied into his seventies. An avid snow-skier, he loved the mountains of Colorado and shared his love of skiing with family and friends. In addition, roller-blading, bicycling, and dancing were always part of his life. Wintering in San Diego for 25 years, and summers up at Okoboji as a tour guide, Captain Jack never met a stranger.
He loved telling stories and always knew which pubs had the best happy hours. Jack was also a champion of the underdog and underserved; he instilled this compassion in his children and grandchildren.
Welcoming him in heaven are his parents, sister, and her husband Everett Welch, nephew Jim Welch, and son-in-law Jim Dayton. Surviving are children - Andrea & Fred Elms, Nancy & Gary Zinter, Lynn & Drew Cannon, Teresa Dayton, John & Barb Beghtol, Janice & Jim Thoen, their mother, Pat Strause, and 18 grandchildren, over 20 great-grandchildren and step grandchildren, as well as a niece, nephews, great nieces/nephews and cousins.
Jack's family would like to thank the Valley View Village community who provided for Jack over the past 2 years, especially Marie.
Funeral services for immediate family will be Saturday, November 21 at St. Joseph's in Des Moines at 11:00 followed by internment at Laurel Hill.
The funeral will be livestreamed at www.ilescares.com
just prior to service time.
In memory, direct charitable contributions to: EHS Alumni Foundation PO Box 696, Des Moines, IA 50303. Indicate Class of 1946/Jack Beghtol on the memo. Or give to the food pantry of your choice.