Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
John E. Holmes


1931 - 2019
John E. Holmes Obituary
John E. Holmes

Des Moines - John Holmes, 88, passed away at his home September 11, 2019

John was born April 3, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Alfred and Agnes (Lietha) Holmes. He served in the Iowa National Guard. John retired from John Deere Ankeny where he worked as a press operator for 30 years. He also served as a UAW union representative for several years

John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne; children, John (Larue), Janet Cornelissens, Jerry (Cheryl) and James (Denise) Holmes; brothers, Arthur (Jane) Holmes and DeWayne Holmes and sister Diane (Gene) Cosner.

The family will greet friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
