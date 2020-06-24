John E. Roth
Des Moines - John E. Roth, 92, passed away June 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born February 6, 1928, in Des Moines to Glenn and Olga Roth. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946. John served in the Naval Reserves and was called up to active Navy during the Korean War. After working for Meredith Publishing as an electrotyper for 20 years, John and his wife, Doris, owned and operated Roth Upholstery for the next 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, tending his flowers, gardening, occasional fishing, and serving the Lord in his church, Emmanuel Baptist, of which he was a charter member. John was a jack of all trades from working on cars to cabinetry work.
John is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris; daughters, Anne (Mark) Shore, Terri (Wes) Sperr, Sue (John) Pierschbacher and Karen (Rick) Roth; 13 grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin, Rachael, Michelle, Tim, Nicolle, Daniel, Amy, Bethany, Elisabeth, Ashley, Stephen, and Holly; 30 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marilyn Roth; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Roth, and sister, Sally Mayer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 1503 SE 6th Street in Des Moines with visitation one hour prior to the service. John will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the John Roth Memorial Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.