John E. Thorne



John E Thorne, 91 - passed away on June 6, 2020 at the Madrid Home. He will be interred at the Sheldahl Cemetery.



John was born on January 2, 1929 to Leon and Rena Thorne. He graduated from Sheldahl High School in 1946.



John is survived by his siblings Toby (Jean) Thorne and Belva Sutherland & many nieces & nephews.



John was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Betty Wearth, Beverly Way, & Jane Lightfield.



As a safety precaution no traditional funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store