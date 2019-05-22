|
John E. Todd
Shelton - John E. Todd, age 81, of Shelton, CT. entered into rest on Sunday May 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Linda (Lamb) Todd. John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 1937 son of the late Delmar J. and Lela Alice (Palmer) Todd. John is survived by his 5 loving children, 6 cherished grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers James and William Todd, and his son-in-law James LaChance. Friends are invited to greet John's family on Thursday May 23 from 4 to 7 pm in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton, CT. On Friday friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave. Shelton, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019