John Edward Wakefield
Nevada - John Edward Wakefield, 87 of Nevada, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Rolling Green Village in Nevada.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 23 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada with The Reverend John Molacek officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
John was born December 4, 1932, in rural Ames the son of Guy and Jessie (Day) Wakefield. He grew up northeast of Ames on the family farm. John met the love of his life, Anne Cathleen Allen in fifth grade while attending Milford School and they were married December 14, 1952. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. John and Anne raised their children, Mike, Lori and Ted on the family farm until he retired and moved to Nevada in 1992.
John was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Nevada and a past member of the Nevada JC's and member and past president of Indian Creek Golf & Country Club in Nevada. He loved ISU and held season tickets for football and basketball for many years. After retirement, John and Anne spent ten winters at their home in Tucson, AZ.
John loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but he adored his wife Anne of 62 years until she passed away September 20, 2014.
John is survived by his children: Michael (Kathy) Wakefield, Lori (Lloyd) Jackson and Ted Wakefield; his grandchildren: Mary Wakefield, Leslie (Brent) Routson, Leah (Adrian) Rasmussen, Lucas Jackson, Sarah (Andy) Eis, Sam (Luke) Chittenden and Rachel (Matt) Arens ; 10 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and siblings: Velda (Orville) Oliver, Guy Jr. (Lou) Wakefield and Donald (Fran) Wakefield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada Patriotic Council, the or the American Diabetes Association.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019