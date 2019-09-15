Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Williamsburg, IA
John Engel


1923 - 2019
John Engel Obituary
John Engel

Williamsburg - John passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 96.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg.

In Lieu of flowers memorial may be given to University of Iowa College of Pharmacy Foundation, Iburg Pouslon VFW Post #8797 or Williamsburg Lions Club. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
