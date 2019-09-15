|
|
John Engel
Williamsburg - John passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 96.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be given to University of Iowa College of Pharmacy Foundation, Iburg Pouslon VFW Post #8797 or Williamsburg Lions Club. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019