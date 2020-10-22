John Eugene HowettDes Moines - John E. Howett Des Moines, IA - John Howett "The Chief", 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020. John was born in Springfield, IL to Marie Lorraine (Connolly) Howett and Eugene H. Howett. A public visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00-6:00pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, followed the next day by a private service. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The family asks that masks be worn to the services.John grew up in Springfield, IL and Mt. Pulaski, IL., graduating high school in 1972. Immediately after, John enlisted in the Navy. He retired from the Navy as Chief Petty Officer after 22 years, serving as a Chief Data Systems Technician (Surface). He and his wife, Sally, moved to Sioux City, IA to be with family while John attended Morningside College. He received his 4-year degree and moved with his immediate family to Des Moines, IA. John taught physics and math at Lincoln High School for 20 years before retiring in May of this year.John spent his whole life serving his country and community. He had a passion for motivating others unconditionally. He was a brother, a husband, a father, a grandpa, a coach, a teacher, and an American veteran. He will be missed by many and forgotten by few.John is survived by Sally, his wife of 36 years; daughters Elizabeth Neal (Christopher) and Jamie Howett; granddaughters Candice, Charlotte, and Cheyenne; siblings Mary Constance McCall (Greg), Judith Anne Cunningham, William M. Howett (Connie), Johanna J. Lesnik (Greg), and Sarah L. Olveda (Fernando).Please address any cards or condolences to Sally Howett and send or deliver to Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home 8201 Hickman Rd. Urbandale, IA 50322.