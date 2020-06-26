John Evan Rice
Ankeny - John Rice, 73, passed away on June 25, 2020, after a courageous 4 ½ year battle with lung cancer. He was born February 14, 1947, in Centerville, Iowa, to Frank and Doris Jean Rice.
He married Sue Ann Courtney on May 31, 1969.
John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Sue Ann, children, Mark Rice and Kelly (Jordan) Harrison, as well as his grandson, Cole Jordan Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Doris Jean.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Graveside services will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum or Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.