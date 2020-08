Or Copy this URL to Share

John F. Egenberger



John F. Egenberger lost his battle with cancer on August 22nd. He worked many years in the asphalt paving business.



He is survived by his wife Dorothy and a large extended family.



Services are being held August 31st, 10:30 AM at Peterson Funeral Home, Carlisle, Iowa 515-989-3510



Luncheon to follow at Eagles Lodge 109.









