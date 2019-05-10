|
John F. Henderson, age 74, died peacefully at home in Costa Mesa, CA on April 27, 2019. He was born January 2, 1945 to John and Elizabeth Henderson in Des Moines, IA. Preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara A. Henderson, the love of his life for over 45 years. He is survived by his daughter Kelly Schlott (husband, Abraham Schlott), step-daughter Sandra Hillriegel, step-son James Kanehl. He had seven grandchildren; Nicole, Danielle, Amanda, Zach, Sarah, Jonathan and Nicholas and one great-grandchild Jett. John was a Radiologist and practiced medicine for over 45 years. He loved his family and friends and loved to have a good time. He and Barb lived on Balboa Island for over 16 years before they moved to Costa Mesa. He would blast music from his house and his porch was always open! He loved all types of music and had a vast collection of it. He had a huge heart and was generous with his time and finances. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, May 11, with a memorial service at 11:00am and open house/visitation from 9:00am - 11:00am. Harbor Light Church, 1734 Orange Ave. Costa Mesa, CA 92627. Memorials in John's memory can be made to The Sound Church (thesound.churchcenter.com) or .
Published in Des Moines Register from May 10 to May 11, 2019