John Fletcher
Des Mones -
John 'Jack' Fletcher died at the age of 91 of cancer on October 11th, 2019 at Sutton house in Des Moines, Iowa. He expired peacefully.
Jack was born on November 2nd, 1928 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Glenn and Gertrude Fletcher. He was the middle brother of William (Bill) Fletcher and Robert (Bob) Fletcher. He attended Franklin High School where he played football, basketball, and tennis. It was there that he met his future wife, Patti Clarke. They were the proverbial high school sweethearts.
Jack and Patti attended the University of Iowa where Jack participated in ROTC and received a degree in history. They were married in Cedar Rapids in 1951.
After his graduation and marriage, Jack served in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant during the Korean War. Upon his return to the States, he attended the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence.
After a trip to New York City where he contemplated a career in that fast-paced legal world, both he and Patti decided to return to Iowa and raise a family. They settled in Des Moines and Jack accepted a position with the firm of Gamble, Riepe & Pierce. He adored the law and would have stayed at his desk until he was carried out. Except for stint working with his friend Jack Pester in the oil business, he worked as a lawyer constantly until his retirement at age 72.
Jack was a tennis fanatic and played until he could no longer stand without aid. He then had to content himself with watching tennis on TV, along with every other major sport on the planet. He also loved spending time at the family's rustic cabin in northern Wisconsin where he could be heard every morning throwing rocks onto the beach to keep the winter ice from eating away the shoreline. A great lover of history, he read voraciously on the Civil War and was a longtime member The Des Moines Civil War Roundtable. When queried about a particular book he was reading on this subject, he replied, "It's pretty exciting, I can't wait to find out who wins!"
Jack was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Augustin for some sixty years. He was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and it was through them that he met and adopted his oldest daughter Rita. He volunteered with Big Brothers of America and mentored Dan Cooper from the age of 16 until Dan's untimely death a few years ago. He was ardent patron of the Drake University chapter of Phi Delta Theta, where he bailed out many a fraternity brother and chastised many more. He is remembered fondly in these circles.
His last years were spent in attending Patti and Rita, who both suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. Along with his devoted son-in-law Fred Schneider, they would spend hours every day with Patti and Rita at their residence in Arbor Springs.
Jack is survived by his children, Clarke and Martha; his grandchildren John, Matt, and Anne; his great-grandchildren Rowan, Ryder, and Ellena; his son-in-law Fred; and his brother Bill.
He is predeceased by his wife Patti; his daughter Rita; his brother Bob; and his son-in-law Jim Coplan.
The memorial for Jack will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Augustin's Chapel located at 545 42nd Street in Des Moines, Iowa. There will be a reception in the church hall following the service. He will be interred at Jordan Cemetery alongside Patti in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, take your family and friends out for dinner and drinks. Jack would have wanted it that way.
The family thanks Brenda Rose, Jack's senior advocate; Anne Porter and the staff of Sutton House for the remarkable care and kindness they provided him during his last days; and most especially Fred Schneider, his long-time confidant and companion through many travails.
He was a kind man...and a scary lawyer
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019