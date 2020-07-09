John Francis Hogan
Des Moines - John Francis Hogan, age 62, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home in Des Moines.
He survived by his sons, John William Hogan (Jessica) and Jeff Hogan; grandchildren, Charlotte Hogan and Wyatt Routh; siblings, Patricia Corp, Mary (Peter) Beckett, Robert Hogan, Teresa (Robert) Stalker, and Toni (Scott) Nederhoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William Francis and Lois Hogan; and his brothers, Joseph and Michael Hogan.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, that will open to the public or that can be attended virtually through a link that will be available through the obituary listing on Hamilton's website - www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
