John G. "Jack" Longnecker
Carroll, IA - John G. "Jack" Longnecker, 91, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Garden View Assisted Living Facility in Carroll, IA.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00p at St. John Paul II Parish - Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Carroll, IA with Christian Wake Service and Rosary at 7:00p. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30a at St. John Paul II - Holy Spirit Catholic Church with a reception to follow at the church.
Jack was born June 2, 1928 on his family's farm south of Fonda, IA, to Roy and Cora (Lilly) Longnecker. Jack was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Our Lady of Good Council Catholic High School in 1946. Jack married Mary Ann Werner in September 1950. They were married for 48 wonderful years until she passed away in 1998.
Jack entered the United States Army in 1951 and served with 24th Infantry division in Korea. Following his honorable discharge in 1952, Jack and Mary Ann made their home near Varina, IA, farming until 1961.
In January 1962, Jack was hired by the Carroll County Sheriff's Department as the lone Deputy Sheriff. Jack was appointed Sheriff in June 1963 and continued to serve as Sheriff of Carroll County for 29 years running unopposed for seven consecutive terms. He was elected President of the Iowa State Sheriff's and Deputies Association in 1984 and continued as a lifelong member of the association. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Carroll Knights of Columbus, Carroll American Legion and the former Carroll Elks Lodge.
Jack was a devoted and loving family man and loyal friend to all who knew him. He possessed a remarkable sense of humor and was always quick with a great one-liner to make you laugh. Jack was proud of his Fonda roots and to call Carroll his home for 58 years. He was honored to serve his country as well as the people of Carroll County.
Those left to cherish Jack's memory include his children, Janine Weeks of Marion, IA, Carol Rupiper (Dave) of Johnston, IA, Mary Cawley (Scott) of Urbandale, IA, Ted Longnecker (Georgette) of Johnston, IA; four grandchildren: Jason Weeks (LeAnna), Jill Okken (Cory), Ryan Cawley and Alena Longnecker; four great-grandchildren: Kadence and Kiernan Okken, Jack and Emma Weeks; special friend Elaine Schwaller of Templeton, sisters in-law Annabelle Snyder and Dardy Werner of Carroll, and many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edmund and Lucian; sisters: Evelyn, Helen, Edna, Pearl, Osabelle and Margaret; his beloved wife Mary Ann and his son, Dan.
The family wishes to thank the Carroll County community, the staff of Garden View Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice Services for the love and kindness they bestowed upon Jack and his family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020