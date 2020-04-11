|
John Gilbert Rose
Des Moines - John Gilbert Rose, 82, passed away peacefully on April 6th, 2020 at his residence in Des Moines, IA. He was born February 13, 1938 in Mitchellville, IA. John served his country then continued to help the community by taking positions in Law Enforcement to Building Maintenance for Merle Hay Mall. In retirement he enjoyed being a camp host at Thomas Mitchell Campground.
John is survived by his loving wife Michele Rose, his children Craig (Barb) Rose of Urbandale, Dianna (Steven) Villalon of Temecula, Ca, Gary (Shannon) Rose of Des Moines, John (Rachel) Rose of Maxwell, Makayla Nordman of Kansas and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Brothers James (Dorothy) & Carroll (Joyce) Rose of Central Iowa and Brother In-law Larry (Jewell) Hays of Cedar Falls, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cap and Harriett Rose, Wives Burness Rumley, Carolyn Lawson, Janet Kitchen, brothers Merlin and Wilbur Rose and sister Beulah Porterfield.
John wished to be cremated and at a later date interment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery and Celebration of Life will be held.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020