Des Moines - John Bennett Goheen was born July 31, 1939 in Mankato, MN. and passed away on July 21, 2019 at Perry Lutheran Home.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Louise, and his six children; Craig (Michelle), Robin Fisher (Bill), Patrick (Becky), Karen Herring (Allen), John, and Tim (Mary). John has seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Peggy Coleman and Kathy Evans, and his brother Mike (Jean).

No services are planned.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019
